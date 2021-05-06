Bieber gave up four runs (three earned) on nine hits and a walk while fanning nine across six innings Wednesday against the Royals. He didn't factor into the decision.

The fact that the nine strikeouts represent a season-low mark for Bieber shows just how dominant he's been this year. Despite the fact he's striking out rivals for fun, it's worth noting Bieber has allowed three earned runs in four of his seven outings. As a result, the star hurler owns a 2.98 ERA while posting a quality start in each one of his appearances. Bieber also registers a 77:15 K:BB across 48.1 innings, and he will try to maintain the same levels of dominance in his next start, scheduled for next week at home against the Cubs.