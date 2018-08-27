Bieber (8-2) allowed four runs on six hits with no walks across 5.1 innings Sunday while earning the win against the Royals. He struck out seven.

All the major damage against Bieber came via the long ball, including solo home runs in the first and fourth innings before a two-run shot in the sixth. Luckily, He was spotted a large early lead and escaped with his eighth victory despite the lackluster overall line. Bieber has now posted an impressive 17:2 K:BB over his last three starts, but he also has a 5.63 ERA during that span, thanks in part to four homers allowed. He now owns a 4.52 ERA for the season and will look to improve that figure in a favorable matchup with the Rays this weekend.