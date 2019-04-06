Bieber didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over six innings while striking out nine.

It was an impressive first start of 2019 for the right-hander, even if it did come against a Toronto offense that's made most of the pitchers it's faced so far look good. Bieber was a popular sleeper pick this preseason, and his 11:2 K:BB through eight innings won't dampen the hype. He'll next take the mound Thursday in another potentially juicy matchup, on the road against the Tigers.