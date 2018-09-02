Bieber took his third loss of the season, allowing nine hits and four runs over 5.1 innings.

This outing was a textbook case of the times through the order penalty. Bieber was pitching a shutout going into the sixth inning, thanks in part to a number of hard-hit balls that went right into Cleveland gloves. That was not the case in the sixth inning as the Rays had three consecutive hits to start the frame, a productive groundball out, and then a double to chase Bieber. Tyler Olson was unable to strand Tommy Pham, thus saddling Bieber with another earned run. These types of outings are avoidable in September with expanded rosters so it is puzzling why Terry Francona allowed it to happen. Bieber's next outing comes on the road in Toronto.