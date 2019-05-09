Indians' Shane Bieber: Takes another no decision
Bieber gave up three runs on eight hits and one walk over 6.1 innings during Wednesday's 5-3 win over the White Sox. He struck out six but did not factor in the decision.
Bieber entered the seventh inning with a 3-1 lead but was unable to maintain it as the White Sox tied the game 3-3 via three singles and a sacrifice bunt. The 23-year-old has now delivered a quality start in six of his last seven outings. Bieber will carry a 3.32 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB into his next start Monday against the White Sox.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal