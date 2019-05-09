Bieber gave up three runs on eight hits and one walk over 6.1 innings during Wednesday's 5-3 win over the White Sox. He struck out six but did not factor in the decision.

Bieber entered the seventh inning with a 3-1 lead but was unable to maintain it as the White Sox tied the game 3-3 via three singles and a sacrifice bunt. The 23-year-old has now delivered a quality start in six of his last seven outings. Bieber will carry a 3.32 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB into his next start Monday against the White Sox.