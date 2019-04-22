Indians' Shane Bieber: Takes first loss
Bieber (2-1) was charged with seven runs (five earned) on five hits over 2.1 innings in a loss to the Braves on Sunday. He struck out three and walked one.
Josh Donaldson accounted for most of the damage against Bieber, taking the right-hander deep in the first and second innings. Manager Terry Francona wouldn't let Bieber work out of trouble in the third, pulling him after only 65 pitches. It was a step backward, but Bieber was a top-15 starting pitcher in terms of earned 2019 value before this outing. He will look to get back on track next weekend in Houston.
