Bieber allowed one hit while striking out four over four scoreless innings against the Rockies on Saturday.

The right-hander has picked up where he left off last season, posting a 9:0 K:BB through nine Cactus League innings so far. Bieber turned in a 5.13 K/BB in 114.2 innings at the big-league level last season. Some out there are concerned that Bieber gets too much of the plate, but the talent is easy to see when he's on the mound and there will likely be no real workload restrictions in his sophomore campaign.