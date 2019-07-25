Indians' Shane Bieber: Throws shutout with one hit
Bieber (10-3) tossed a complete-game, one-hit shutout with one walk and 10 strikeouts during a 4-0 victory against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
This was a heck of a way to respond after giving up five runs in his last outing for the first time since the end of May. Bieber also pitched a complete-game shutout on May 19, and in that contest, he struck out a season-high 15 batters, but he also allowed five hits. This performance, which was his fourth straight decision ending in a victory, is up there with that one as perhaps the most dominating from Bieber this season. He now owns a 3.44 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and .209 batting average against with 166 strikeouts in 133.1 innings this season. Bieber will pitch again Tuesday at home against the Astros.
