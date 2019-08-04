Indians' Shane Bieber: Tosses complete game for 11th win
Bieber (11-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits while striking out eight over nine innings Sunday against the Angels.
Bieber surrendered a run in the fourth and another in the seventh on a solo blast, but he was able to go the distance in this one. He fired 76 of his 107 pitches for strikes and tossed first-pitch strikes to 20 of the 31 batters he faced. The 24-year-old right-hander continues to impress in 2019, and he'll head into his next outing with a 3.31 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with a 182:30 K:BB over 149.1 frames.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...