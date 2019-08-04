Bieber (11-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits while striking out eight over nine innings Sunday against the Angels.

Bieber surrendered a run in the fourth and another in the seventh on a solo blast, but he was able to go the distance in this one. He fired 76 of his 107 pitches for strikes and tossed first-pitch strikes to 20 of the 31 batters he faced. The 24-year-old right-hander continues to impress in 2019, and he'll head into his next outing with a 3.31 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with a 182:30 K:BB over 149.1 frames.