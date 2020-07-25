Bieber (1-0) earned the win during Friday's 2-0 victory over the Royals. He tossed six scoreless innings, giving up four hits and one walk while fanning 14.

Bieber posted a strong sophomore campaign in 2019 with a 3.28 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 10.9 K/9 across 214.1 innings, and it seems like he didn't miss a beat in the season opener after this stellar 14-strikeout performance. He has always been a strikeout pitcher, and he posted a 6.5 K/BB last season. He will try to build on this impressive debut in his upcoming start, scheduled for July 29 at home against the White Sox.