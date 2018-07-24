Bieber was recalled from Triple-A Columbus prior to Tuesday's start against the Pirates.

He had already been confirmed as the starter for this contest, so this was an anticipated move. Bieber has a 3.53 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 43.1 innings (seven starts) this season. With a good outing against Pittsburgh, he could exhaust his prospect status (50 MLB innings). Bieber should stick in the big-league rotation going forward as long as he keeps his head above water.

More News
Our Latest Stories