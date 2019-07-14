Bieber allowed three runs on five hits and a walk across 6.1 innings Sunday, striking out nine and taking the no-decision in the win over Minnesota.

Bieber cruised through six scoreless innings, allowing just one runner past first base before the seventh. However, that inning would be a nightmare. The first five batters of the frame reached base, including two hits and two hit batters before he was eventually removed. Bieber will carry a 3.49 ERA into Friday's home outing against the Royals.