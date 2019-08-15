Indians' Shane Bieber: Whiffs seven in loss
Bieber (12-5) allowed two earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Both of the runs Bieber allowed came in the third inning on back-to-back home runs. He was solid otherwise, and ended the start on a strong note by retiring eight of the last nine batters he faced. Bieber has pitched exceptionally well across his last five starts, allowing only eight earned runs in 38 innings while racking up a 44:5 K:BB. He'll to further improve his 3.27 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday at the Mets.
