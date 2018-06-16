Bieber will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start Sunday's game against the Twins, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Bieber was bypassed when the Indians required a fifth starter last week in favor of Adam Plutko, but will now have a spot start Sunday in Minnesota. Plutko was scheduled to start, but came out of the bullpen Saturday after Carlos Carrasco was forced to leave the game during the second inning after being struck in the forearm by a line drive.