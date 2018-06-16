Indians' Shane Bieber: Will start Sunday for Indians
Bieber will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start Sunday's game against the Twins, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Bieber was bypassed when the Indians required a fifth starter last week in favor of Adam Plutko, but will now have a spot start Sunday in Minnesota. Plutko was scheduled to start, but came out of the bullpen Saturday after Carlos Carrasco was forced to leave the game during the second inning after being struck in the forearm by a line drive.
More News
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Bypassed for fifth starter role•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Gives up four earned in debut•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Called up Thursday•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Set for big-league debut Thursday•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Dazzles in eight innings Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...