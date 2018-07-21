Bieber will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Because Bieber wasn't going to be available in the Indians' final two games before the All-Star break following his July 13 start against the Yankees, he was optioned to the minors to afford the team some more roster flexibility in the short term. As expected, he'll rejoin the Tribe when a fifth starter is first needed next week. Through his first seven outings in the majors, Bieber has gone 5-1 with a 3.53 ERA and 42:8 K:BB in 43.1 innings.