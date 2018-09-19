Bieber is expected to work as the Indians' primary pitcher out of the bullpen Friday against the Red Sox, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Bieber has made all of his 18 big-league appearances thus far as a starter, but he'll try his hand at relief work this weekend while the Indians integrate Trevor Bauer (lower leg) back into the rotation. Since Bauer has been shut down since Aug. 11 and hasn't had a proper rehab assignment, he'll likely be limited to only a couple innings Friday, allowing Bieber to follow him and likely pitch the bulk of the game. Bieber could bump Josh Tomlin from the rotation next week and make one final start before the regular season ends, but manager Terry Francona hasn't elaborated on his plans for the rookie just yet.