Indians' Shawn Armstrong: Recalled from Columbus
Armstrong was recalled by Cleveland on Tuesday.
With Andrew Miller's (knee) placement on to the disabled list, a spot opened up in Cleveland's bullpen and Armstrong was selected to fill that spot. Bouncing between Triple-A Columbus and Cleveland, this will remarkably be the seventh stint this season in the majors for Armstrong. During his first six, he pitched 21.1 innings with an ERA of 4.22, racking up 18 strikeouts while walking nine.
