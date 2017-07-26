Indians' Shawn Armstrong: Recalled from Columbus
Armstrong was called up by the Indians on Wednesday.
Armstrong has spent most of the year bouncing back and forth between Cleveland and Triple-A Columbus, and will rejoin the major-league club after spending a couple weeks down with the Clippers. During 16 appearances with the Indians this year, Armstrong has posted an ERA of 4.26 with a 1.11 WHIP and should figure to slide into low-leverage roles while he's back in the big leagues.
More News
-
Indians' Shawn Armstrong: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Indians' Shawn Armstrong: Rejoins major-league club•
-
Indians' Shawn Armstrong: Sent back to minors•
-
Indians' Shawn Armstrong: Called up from Triple-A•
-
Indians' Shawn Armstrong: Sent back to minors•
-
Indians' Shawn Armstrong: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...