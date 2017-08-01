Armstrong was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

A spot on the active roster was needed for recently acquired Joe Smith and Armstrong was chosen as the roster casualty. He owns a 4.22 ERA and 1.36 WHIP through 21.1 innings with the Indians this year. Expect him to return to the big club sometime later in the year when another bullpen arm is needed.

