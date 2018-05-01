Indians' Shawn Morimando: Lands on MiLB DL
Morimando was placed on the disabled list with Triple-A Columbus due to left shoulder soreness Tuesday.
The southpaw gave up five runs and walked four batters in four innings Monday, so it wouldn't be surprising to find out that the shoulder injury cropped up during this outing. It's unclear how severe the injury is, but Morimando could wind up being out for as little as a week per the minor-league disabled list's rules. Shane Bieber will replace him on the Clippers' active roster for the time being.
