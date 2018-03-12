Morimando was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

The 25-year-old lefty had a brief cup of coffee in 2016, giving up six earned runs in 4.2 innings. He had a 4.41 ERA in 26 starts for Columbus last season with an unimpressive 18.4 percent strikeout rate. As a lefty sitting in Triple-A, he'll never be far from a call-up to the bullpen, and the Indians have only Tyler Olson (just 36 career innings) and Andrew Miller (too important for a lefty matchup role) as southpaws in relief. He may return to the majors this season, but his track record gives little reason to believe he'll be much of a fantasy asset once he gets there.