Indians' Shawn Morimando: Optioned to Triple-A
Morimando was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
The 25-year-old lefty had a brief cup of coffee in 2016, giving up six earned runs in 4.2 innings. He had a 4.41 ERA in 26 starts for Columbus last season with an unimpressive 18.4 percent strikeout rate. As a lefty sitting in Triple-A, he'll never be far from a call-up to the bullpen, and the Indians have only Tyler Olson (just 36 career innings) and Andrew Miller (too important for a lefty matchup role) as southpaws in relief. He may return to the majors this season, but his track record gives little reason to believe he'll be much of a fantasy asset once he gets there.
More News
-
Indians' Shawn Morimando: Summoned from Triple-A•
-
Indians' Shawn Morimando: Finding success in minors•
-
Indians' Shawn Morimando: Picks up first win of 2017 at Triple-A•
-
Indians' Shawn Morimando: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Indians' Shawn Morimando: Throws two innings in spring debut•
-
Indians' Shawn Morimando: Eyeing big league job in 2017•
-
More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Lance Lynn
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...