Loopstok went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI for High-A Lynchburg on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old catcher busted out of a 2-for-22 slide at the plate in a major way, falling just a single short of the cycle. Francisco Mejia is the Indians' top catching prospect and represents the organization's long-term option at the position, but Loopstok could develop into an intriguing depth backstop down the line for the Tribe. He's slashing an impressive .261/.360/.482 with 14 home runs and 10 stolen bases for Lynchburg this season.