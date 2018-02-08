Fife signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Wednesday which includes an invitation to spring training, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Fife finished the 2017 season pitching for Seibu in the Japanese NPB league after being released by the Marlins in June. He struggled to a 6.86 ERA and 2.14 WHIP across five starts (21 innings) in Japan, though he posted a more respectable 3.97 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 12 starts (65.2 innings) with Triple-A New Orleans. The 31-year-old will likely serve as organizational pitching depth for the Indians in 2018.