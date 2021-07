Burns (elbow) was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with right elbow soreness.

Burns has pitched decently at High-A Lake County, posting a 3.67 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB through 11 starts. He began to struggle a bit in recent starts, and now he'll be inactive for at least a week while dealing with elbow soreness. There is no timeline for the 22-year-old's return yet.