Burns has a 3.33 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 59:15 K:BB across 10 starts with High-A Lake County this season.
The 36th overall pick in last year's draft, Burns has looked good in his first pro campaign, though it's worth noting that the 22-year-old has scuffled recently -- he's compiled a 4.67 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in his last four outings -- and is averaging less than five innings per start. Nonetheless, Burns appears to be developing well overall, justifying his draft position and his status as one of Cleveland's top prospects. Considering that he didn't pitch all that many innings in college, the team is likely to take a slow and steady approach to his development, but he's one to watch.