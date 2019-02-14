Federowicz signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Thursday.

Federowicz's contract includes an invitation to big-league spring training, but he won't be a strong candidate to crack the Opening Day roster unless one of Roberto Perez or Kevin Plawecki begin the campaign on the injured list. A 31-year-old journeyman, Federowicz has appeared in 134 games at the MLB level between the Dodgers, Cubs, Giants, Reds and Astros, submitting a .199/.247/.323 slash line.

