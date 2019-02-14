Indians' Tim Federowicz: Gets MiLB deal from Tribe
Federowicz signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Thursday.
Federowicz's contract includes an invitation to big-league spring training, but he won't be a strong candidate to crack the Opening Day roster unless one of Roberto Perez or Kevin Plawecki begin the campaign on the injured list. A 31-year-old journeyman, Federowicz has appeared in 134 games at the MLB level between the Dodgers, Cubs, Giants, Reds and Astros, submitting a .199/.247/.323 slash line.
More News
-
Reds' Tim Federowicz: Outrighted from 40-man roster•
-
Reds' Tim Federowicz: Called up as third catcher•
-
Reds' Tim Federowicz: Gets minor-league deal from Cincinnati•
-
Tim Federowicz: Elects free agency•
-
Astros' Tim Federowicz: Designated for assignment•
-
Astros' Tim Federowicz: Drives in first runs of season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
40 burning questions for 2019
How will the Dodgers distribute playing time? Are Christian Yelich's numbers in any way sustainable?...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy baseball 3B prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Head-to-Head Categories Mock
Head-to-head categories leagues give owners the chance to experiment with different strate...