Mace was selected by Cleveland with the 69th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

At 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, Mace's greatest strength is hit multi-fastball repertoire. He added a four-seamer during this past season at Florida that he likes to throw up in the zone, which pairs nicely with a mid-to-high 90s sinking two- seamer. Mace doesn't project to have amazing strikeout numbers, but his ability to produce consistent weak contact could help carry him through the minors.