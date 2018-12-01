Thompson signed a minor-league contract that includes and invite to spring training with the Indians.

Thompson continues to bounce around the league after spending the 2018 season split between the Athletics, White Sox, Yankees and Dodgers. He played in 51 big-league games, slashing just .117/.162/.211 with nine RBI in 128 at-bats. The 27-year-old will compete to earn a spot as a fourth or fifth outfielder on Cleveland's roster this upcoming spring.

More News
Our Latest Stories