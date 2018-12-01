Indians' Trayce Thompson: Latches on with Cleveland
Thompson signed a minor-league contract that includes and invite to spring training with the Indians.
Thompson continues to bounce around the league after spending the 2018 season split between the Athletics, White Sox, Yankees and Dodgers. He played in 51 big-league games, slashing just .117/.162/.211 with nine RBI in 128 at-bats. The 27-year-old will compete to earn a spot as a fourth or fifth outfielder on Cleveland's roster this upcoming spring.
More News
-
White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Clears waivers and heads to minors•
-
White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Designated for assignment•
-
White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Still seeing steady time•
-
White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Starting fourth straight contest•
-
White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Gets third straight start•
-
White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Not in Friday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...