Indians' Trayce Thompson: Reassigned to minors
Thompson was assigned to minor-league camp Saturday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Thompson did all he could to earn a job this spring, hitting .293/.383/.610, but without a 40-man roster spot he was always going to be a long shot. He's expected to open the year with Triple-A Columbus.
