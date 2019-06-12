Indians' Trevor Bauer: Allows one earned

Bauer allowed one earned run on six hits and five walks while striking out six across 7.2 innings Tuesday against the Reds. He did not factor into the decision.

Despite preventing runs effectively, Bauer showcased a mixed bag in terms of underlying skill in Tuesday's start. Positively, he didn't allow a home run for only the third time in his last 10 starts. However, he handed out five free passes -- bringing his season long mark to 4.1 BB/9 -- and generated only nine swinging strikes on 118 total pitches. While surrendering too many homers and free passes, Bauer has still maintained a 3.71 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 109 strikeouts across 99.1 innings for the season. He'll draw a road matchup against Detroit in his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday.