Indians' Trevor Bauer: Allows three home runs in loss

Bauer (4-6) Allowed five runs on five hits and three walks across eight innings to take the loss Thursday against the Twins.

Bauer was terrorized by Max Kepler, who accounted for four runs with a trio of homers. Other than that he pitched quite effectively and worked up to 119 pitches as he tied his longest outing of the season. Bauer has hit a lull over his last five starts, posting an 0-4 record and a 5.91 ERA. He'll look to get back on track in his next start ag home against the Reds.