Indians' Trevor Bauer: Allows two runs in four innings
Bauer allowed two runs on five hits with no walks across four innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the White Sox. He struck out four.
Bauer allowed a two-run home run in the first inning, but he worked deeper into the game this time after lasting just 1.1 innings in his return from the disabled list. He looked more like himself, throwing 72 percent of his pitches for strikes, including 14 swinging strikes. He had his team in position to win when he departed, but Carlos Carrasco allowed three runs on the bottom of the ninth to give the victory to the home team. Bauer could make an appearance in relief before the end of the regular season, but he's not currently scheduled to make another start.
More News
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Throws abbreviated start•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Returns from DL for Friday's start•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Returning for short start Friday•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Nearly ready to return•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Could pitch out of bullpen in playoffs•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Set to face hitters Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...