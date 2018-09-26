Indians' Trevor Bauer: Allows two runs in four innings

Bauer allowed two runs on five hits with no walks across four innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the White Sox. He struck out four.

Bauer allowed a two-run home run in the first inning, but he worked deeper into the game this time after lasting just 1.1 innings in his return from the disabled list. He looked more like himself, throwing 72 percent of his pitches for strikes, including 14 swinging strikes. He had his team in position to win when he departed, but Carlos Carrasco allowed three runs on the bottom of the ninth to give the victory to the home team. Bauer could make an appearance in relief before the end of the regular season, but he's not currently scheduled to make another start.