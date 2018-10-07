Indians' Trevor Bauer: Available in relief Monday

Manager Terry Francona said Bauer will be available in relief for Game 3 against the Astros, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Bauer is lined up to start Game 4, but after the Indians lost the first two games of the series, they want to have all of their top pitchers available in order to stave off elimination. If Bauer isn't used, he would start Game 4 as planned, but if he does pitch Monday, Shane Bieber would get the nod Tuesday against Houston.