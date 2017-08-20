Play

Indians' Trevor Bauer: Blanks Royals over 6.1 frames

Bauer (12-8) pitched 6.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts during Saturday's win over Kansas City. He allowed seven hits and two walks.

Bauer has found a groove of late and won five of his past seven starts while posting an impressive 1.99 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 9.7 K/9. With Cleveland in the thick of a playoff race and boasting an admirable offense, Bauer's in a good fantasy position to finish the season strong. He lines up to face the Red Sox at Progressive Field in his next start.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast