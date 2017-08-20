Indians' Trevor Bauer: Blanks Royals over 6.1 frames
Bauer (12-8) pitched 6.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts during Saturday's win over Kansas City. He allowed seven hits and two walks.
Bauer has found a groove of late and won five of his past seven starts while posting an impressive 1.99 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 9.7 K/9. With Cleveland in the thick of a playoff race and boasting an admirable offense, Bauer's in a good fantasy position to finish the season strong. He lines up to face the Red Sox at Progressive Field in his next start.
