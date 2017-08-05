Indians' Trevor Bauer: Collects 10th victory of season Friday

Bauer (10-8) allowed one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven across seven innings to earn the win Friday against the Yankees.

Bauer had the Yankees number, as the only run he allowed was a solo shot to Todd Frazier in the fifth inning while the offense provided him with a five-run lead upon his departure from the contest. Although he owns a 5.00 ERA, he's allowed just two runs over his past two starts, and although this is the first time all season he's put together a pair of consecutive strong starts, he could be getting ready to embark on a strong stretch run. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Rays.