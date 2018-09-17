Indians' Trevor Bauer: Could pitch out of bullpen in playoffs
Team president Chris Antonetti told MLB Network Radio that Bauer (lower leg) could pitch out of the bullpen during the playoffs. "It's definitely something we talked about," Antonetti said.
The Indians aren't quite ready to make a decision regarding Bauer's role once he returns, as the team wants to see how the right-hander responds to an increased workload first. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session over the weekend and is expected to face live hitters Tuesday for the first time since suffering a stress fracture in his right fibula in mid-August. While Bauer is making encouraging progress, he may not have enough time to fully build back up to a starter's workload before the end of the season, which would leave him to fill a high-leverage, multi-inning relief role for the Indians.
