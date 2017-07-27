Indians' Trevor Bauer: Deals season-high eight frames in win

Bauer (9-8) pitched a season-high eight innings, allowing a single run on seven hits and one walk while striking out six Angels in Thursday's win.

Bauer's 116-pitch effort earned him back-to-back wins for the first time since late May. Thursday's performance also marked just the third time in 20 starts this season in which he's pitched seven-plus innings. The right-hander pushed his ERA down to 5.30, but failed to put much of a dent in his 1.47 WHIP against the Angels. Bauer will make his next start under the spotlight at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast