Indians' Trevor Bauer: Deals season-high eight frames in win
Bauer (9-8) pitched a season-high eight innings, allowing a single run on seven hits and one walk while striking out six Angels in Thursday's win.
Bauer's 116-pitch effort earned him back-to-back wins for the first time since late May. Thursday's performance also marked just the third time in 20 starts this season in which he's pitched seven-plus innings. The right-hander pushed his ERA down to 5.30, but failed to put much of a dent in his 1.47 WHIP against the Angels. Bauer will make his next start under the spotlight at Fenway Park on Wednesday.
