Indians' Trevor Bauer: Dominates Bucs in win

Bauer (9-6) picked up the win Wednesday in a 4-0 victory over the Pirates, giving up only two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out 10.

The right-hander bounced back in impressive fashion after a shaky outing against the Rangers to begin the second half. Bauer now has 17 quality starts on the season as well as nine games with double-digit strikeouts, and he'll carry a 2.32 ERA into his next start Tuesday in Minnesota.