Indians' Trevor Bauer: Dominates Bucs in win
Bauer (9-6) picked up the win Wednesday in a 4-0 victory over the Pirates, giving up only two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out 10.
The right-hander bounced back in impressive fashion after a shaky outing against the Rangers to begin the second half. Bauer now has 17 quality starts on the season as well as nine games with double-digit strikeouts, and he'll carry a 2.32 ERA into his next start Tuesday in Minnesota.
More News
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Struggles in short outing•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Turns in strong performance•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Fans 12 in eight scoreless innings•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Stays hot Wednesday with eighth win•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Loses despite another strong start•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Turns in another gem•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...