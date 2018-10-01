Indians' Trevor Bauer: Dominates in relief
Bauer tossed four scoreless innings to capture his first career save in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Royals. He gave up two hits and no walks and struck out two over the 51-pitch appearance.
After missing more than a month with a lower-leg fracture, Bauer has looked like his dominant self over his three abbreviated appearances since rejoining the big club, tossing 9.1 innings in total and yielding just two runs on nine hits and one walk. Though he worked in relief Sunday and may do so again in one of the first two games of the Tribe's American League Divisional Series against the Astros, Bauer should slot back into the rotation for Game 3 or 4. Because he hasn't surpassed 60 pitches in any of his outings since returning to action, however, Bauer may not take on his usual starter's workload immediately upon rejoining the rotation.
More News
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Will be available out of bullpen Sunday•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Allows two runs in four innings•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Throws abbreviated start•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Returns from DL for Friday's start•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Returning for short start Friday•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Nearly ready to return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....