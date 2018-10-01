Indians' Trevor Bauer: Dominates in relief

Bauer tossed four scoreless innings to capture his first career save in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Royals. He gave up two hits and no walks and struck out two over the 51-pitch appearance.

After missing more than a month with a lower-leg fracture, Bauer has looked like his dominant self over his three abbreviated appearances since rejoining the big club, tossing 9.1 innings in total and yielding just two runs on nine hits and one walk. Though he worked in relief Sunday and may do so again in one of the first two games of the Tribe's American League Divisional Series against the Astros, Bauer should slot back into the rotation for Game 3 or 4. Because he hasn't surpassed 60 pitches in any of his outings since returning to action, however, Bauer may not take on his usual starter's workload immediately upon rejoining the rotation.