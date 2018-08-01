Indians' Trevor Bauer: Earns 10th win of season

Bauer (10-6) allowed two runs on four hits in Tuesday's win over the Twins, striking out three and walking four in 6.1 innings.

Bauer had an excellent July, going 3-0 with a 2.03 ERA across six starts. The 27-year-old's 2.34 ERA is good for sixth in the majors and his 195 strikeouts trail only Chris Sale (207) and Max Scherzer (200). Bauer is holding opponents to a .212 batting average, the best mark by far of his career. His next start will be a rematch with the Twins at home.