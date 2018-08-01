Indians' Trevor Bauer: Earns 10th win of season
Bauer (10-6) allowed two runs on four hits in Tuesday's win over the Twins, striking out three and walking four in 6.1 innings.
Bauer had an excellent July, going 3-0 with a 2.03 ERA across six starts. The 27-year-old's 2.34 ERA is good for sixth in the majors and his 195 strikeouts trail only Chris Sale (207) and Max Scherzer (200). Bauer is holding opponents to a .212 batting average, the best mark by far of his career. His next start will be a rematch with the Twins at home.
More News
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Dominates Bucs in win•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Struggles in short outing•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Turns in strong performance•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Fans 12 in eight scoreless innings•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Stays hot Wednesday with eighth win•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Loses despite another strong start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...