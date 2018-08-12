Indians' Trevor Bauer: Expects to start Friday

Bauer (ankle) is still limping, but manager Terry Francona expects him to be ready for his next scheduled start Friday against the Orioles, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Bauer was struck in the right ankle by a line drive during his last start, but the team seems confident that it won't hinder him during his next outing. Francona also commented that having an off-day Thursday should be a very helpful extra day off for the right-hander. If all goes according to plan, Bauer will take on Dylan Bundy in the series opener Friday.