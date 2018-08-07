Indians' Trevor Bauer: Fans 11 vs. Twins

Bauer (11-6) tossed six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out 11 as he notched the victory Monday against Minnesota.

Bauer has secured wins in each of his previous two outings, both of which came against the Twins. He's allowed just two runs while recording 14 strikeouts over 12.1 innings during that stretch. Bauer owns a 2.25 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with an eye-popping 206:56 K:BB through 159.2 frames in 2018. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next start, which lines up for Saturday against the White Sox.