Indians' Trevor Bauer: Fans 11 vs. Twins
Bauer (11-6) tossed six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out 11 as he notched the victory Monday against Minnesota.
Bauer has secured wins in each of his previous two outings, both of which came against the Twins. He's allowed just two runs while recording 14 strikeouts over 12.1 innings during that stretch. Bauer owns a 2.25 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with an eye-popping 206:56 K:BB through 159.2 frames in 2018. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next start, which lines up for Saturday against the White Sox.
More News
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Earns 10th win of season•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Dominates Bucs in win•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Struggles in short outing•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Turns in strong performance•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Fans 12 in eight scoreless innings•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Stays hot Wednesday with eighth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...