Indians' Trevor Bauer: Fans 12 in eight scoreless innings
Bauer tossed eight scoreless innings Tuesday in a no-decision against the Reds, striking out 12 while allowing three hits and four walks.
Bauer's stuff was outstanding once again as he induced 21 swinging strikes while reaching double-digit punchouts for the sixth time in his last nine outings. He recorded five 1-2-3 innings and allowed just three runners past first base. Bauer left with virtual certainty of earning his ninth win of the season, only to watch Cody Allen cough up a comfortable lead with a disastrous ninth inning. Nevertheless, Bauer has a 2.30 ERA and an outstanding 11.7 K/9 through 129.1 innings in 2018.
