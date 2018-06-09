Indians' Trevor Bauer: Fans 12 in Friday's win

Bauer (5-4) picked up the win in Friday's 4-1 victory over the Tigers, allowing one run on seven hits and a walk over eight innings while striking out 12.

The right-hander continued his recent impressive form, striking out double-digit batters for the fourth time in his last five starts. Bauer may not be done yet, either. He'll carry a 2.62 ERA and career-high 11.4 K/9 into his next outing Wednesday on the road against the White Sox, a team with a 23.8 percent strikeout rate against RHP -- ninth-worst in the league.