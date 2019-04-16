Indians' Trevor Bauer: Fans eight in win
Bauer (2-1) allowed one run on five hits and three walks across 6.2 innings, earning the win over Seattle on Monday. He struck out eight batters.
Bauer is up to 32 punchouts across 26.1 innings this season. He also lowered his ERA to a strong 2.05. He's tallied at least seven strikeouts in each of his four outings in 2019, but he's also thrown at least 108 pitches in those games as well. Despite the inefficiency, the 6-foot-1 righty is one of the league's most dominant starters so far. He'll aim for his third win against Atlanta on Sunday.
