Indians' Trevor Bauer: Fans nine in eighth win

Bauer (8-6) picked up the win after surrendering one run on four hits and three walks while striking out nine over seven innings Sunday against the Reds.

Bauer allowed his only run in the fifth inning on a double to left center, and the offense put up 11 runs on the way to victory in the series finale. The 28-year-old right-hander was roughed up for five runs over six innings during his last outing in Kansas City, but he managed to return to form in his final start before the All-Star break. Bauer owns a 3.61 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with a 149:51 K:BB across 132 innings.