Indians' Trevor Bauer: Fans nine in eighth win
Bauer (8-6) picked up the win after surrendering one run on four hits and three walks while striking out nine over seven innings Sunday against the Reds.
Bauer allowed his only run in the fifth inning on a double to left center, and the offense put up 11 runs on the way to victory in the series finale. The 28-year-old right-hander was roughed up for five runs over six innings during his last outing in Kansas City, but he managed to return to form in his final start before the All-Star break. Bauer owns a 3.61 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with a 149:51 K:BB across 132 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball All Stars
Chris Towers goes through each position to put together the ultimate All-Star roster for the...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...