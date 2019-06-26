Indians' Trevor Bauer: Fans season-high 12
Bauer (6-6) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-3 victory over the Royals, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over 6.2 innings while striking out a season-high 12.
The right-hander took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before Humberto Arteaga slapped a single the other way with two outs to break it up. Bauer threw a whopping 127 pitches (79 strikes) on the afternoon, but with off days coming Thursday and Monday on either side of a weekend series in Baltimore, Cleveland will have an opportunity to get him a little extra rest before he takes the mound again. Bauer now sports a 3.55 ERA and 134:47 K:BB through 119 innings.
