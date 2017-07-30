Indians' Trevor Bauer: Finding success with heavy dose of curveballs
Bauer has found success in recent weeks by increasing the usage of his knuckle curveball, Matt Schlichting of SB Nation reports.
The right-hander deployed his unique breaking ball on less than 20 percent of pitches in April, but that number has now spiked into the mid-30s over the past two months. If not for a misstep in Oakland on July 16 (four runs in just 0.2 innings), Bauer would own a 3.25 ERA dating back to mid-June. Furthermore, after serving up double-digit homers through 10 starts, the 26-year-old has surrendered just three long balls in his last 12 outings. Control problems and a lack of consistency are valid reasons for owners to have suspicion, but there's certainly no doubt that Bauer is headed in the right direction as the campaign grows older.
More News
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Deals season-high eight frames in win•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Picks up ugly win vs. Blue Jays•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Will pitch Friday•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Can't get out of first inning Sunday•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Handed disappointing loss before break•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Sharp in Wednesday's win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...