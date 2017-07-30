Indians' Trevor Bauer: Finding success with heavy dose of curveballs

Bauer has found success in recent weeks by increasing the usage of his knuckle curveball, Matt Schlichting of SB Nation reports.

The right-hander deployed his unique breaking ball on less than 20 percent of pitches in April, but that number has now spiked into the mid-30s over the past two months. If not for a misstep in Oakland on July 16 (four runs in just 0.2 innings), Bauer would own a 3.25 ERA dating back to mid-June. Furthermore, after serving up double-digit homers through 10 starts, the 26-year-old has surrendered just three long balls in his last 12 outings. Control problems and a lack of consistency are valid reasons for owners to have suspicion, but there's certainly no doubt that Bauer is headed in the right direction as the campaign grows older.