Indians' Trevor Bauer: Hammered for eight runs

Bauer (9-8) yielded eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and four walks over 4.1 innings Sunday, striking out six and taking the loss to Kansas City.

Despite his offense giving him a three-run cushion before he even stepped on the mound, Bauer couldn't find his groove at all Sunday. Somehow, he managed to not allow a homer, but the seven earned runs matched the total from his previous four starts combined. It was also Bauer's third time giving up seven or more earned runs this season, something he'd done just three times in his career before 2019. The 28-year-old righty will carry a 3.79 ERA into Saturday's home start against the Angels.