Indians' Trevor Bauer: Hit hard by Orioles
Bauer allowed seven earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three across five innings Thursday against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.
Bauer was burned by the long ball as he allowed a two-run shot to Rio Ruiz in the second inning following by a three-run homer to Trey Mancini in the third frame. However, he hardly settled back in before walking two of the first three batters he faced in the fifth inning before Stevie Wilkerson drove both of them home with a double. While Bauer has been excellent for the majority of his starts, he has now allowed 14 earned runs across his last 17 innings pitched, raising his ERA to 3.76. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday against Oakland.
